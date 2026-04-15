Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has convicted and sentenced one Victor Dickson to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s six-month-old baby. In a statement from the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency published via its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, the…...

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has convicted and sentenced one Victor Dickson to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s six-month-old baby.

In a statement from the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency published via its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, the accused was sentenced on Monday, and his name will be entered into the Sex Offenders Register, as maintained by Lagos State, in line with Sections 33 and 38 of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, 2021.

The DSVA said, “While delivering judgment, Justice Oshodi held that the prosecution proved the charge of sexual assault by penetration beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge stated that the circumstantial evidence presented was compelling and clearly pointed to the convict’s guilt, noting that Dickson’s attempts to distance himself from the crime were unconvincing.

https://x.com/Lagosdsva/status/2044352333715284049

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“Describing the victim as extremely vulnerable, the court recounted how the child’s mother testified that Dickson took the baby while she was outside washing clothes, carried her into his room, and assaulted her.”

“You betrayed the trust reposed in you. The child cried throughout but could not call for help,” Justice Oshodi said.

The court stressed the need to protect society and deter similar crimes, describing the act as “animalistic”.

The offence committed contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, and consequently, the court sentenced Dickson to life imprisonment.

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TVC News Online reports that the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency is an organisation under the Lagos state Government focused on ensuring the total eradication of sexual and gender based violence in the state.