The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a public health alert following forecasts of heavy rainfall and possible flooding across several states. Authorities warn that the situation could trigger a rise in cholera and other disease outbreaks if urgent precautions are not taken. According to the agency, forecasts…...

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a public health alert following forecasts of heavy rainfall and possible flooding across several states.

Authorities warn that the situation could trigger a rise in cholera and other disease outbreaks if urgent precautions are not taken.

According to the agency, forecasts by the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency indicate that states including Adamawa, Enugu, Kaduna, Kogi, Niger, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba, and Kwara may experience heavy rainfall and flooding between April 13 and 17.

The alert comes at a critical time when Nigeria typically begins to record an increase in cholera cases.

Recent surveillance data already show rising cholera activity across multiple states, heightening concerns among health authorities.

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The NCDC warns that flooding could worsen the situation by contaminating drinking water sources, disrupting sanitation systems, and exposing communities to unsafe environmental conditions, factors that significantly increase the risk of disease outbreaks.

Health officials also caution that beyond cholera, flooding may lead to other health risks, including malaria, infections from contaminated water, injuries such as drowning and snakebites, as well as disruptions in access to healthcare services.

The agency emphasises that these risks can be prevented with early action.

Residents in affected and at-risk areas are advised to use safe drinking water, maintain proper hygiene, avoid contact with floodwaters, and ensure proper sanitation practices.

The NCDC also urges Nigerians to sleep under insecticide-treated nets to prevent mosquito bites and to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, or fever.

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Authorities say preparedness and prompt response will be key in preventing a potential public health crisis in the days ahead.

TVC News previously reported that the federal government has released its 2026 annual flood outlook, warning that more than 14,000 communities across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory face high flood risks this rainy season.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, disclosed this on Wednesday during the public presentation of the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency at the State Banquet Hall of the Aso Villa, Abuja.

According to the report, 405 Local Government Areas in 35 states of the federation fall within the moderate flood risk area, while incidents of minimal flood are expected in 923 communities in 77 LGAs across 24 states.