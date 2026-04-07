The Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, alongside prominent scholars, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Nations. In a letter issued on behalf of the university’s Governing Council, Senate, Management and…...

The Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, alongside prominent scholars, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Nations.

In a letter issued on behalf of the university’s Governing Council, Senate, Management and entire community, Bamire described the appointment as a reflection of merit, competence and proven leadership.

“This appointment is well-deserved and a testament to Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s academic excellence, global exposure and distinguished record of service. It is also a proud moment for Obafemi Awolowo University as one of our illustrious alumni takes on this important global responsibility,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor also praised the President for what he termed a thoughtful and strategic decision.

“We commend the President for this choice, which clearly demonstrates confidence in capacity and leadership. We are confident that Senator Ibrahim will advance Nigeria’s interests and strengthen its voice at the United Nations,” he added.

Also reacting, Professor Kehinde Olayode of the Department of International Relations, OAU, described the appointment as timely in the face of evolving global dynamics.

According to him, the current global order is experiencing significant disruptions, placing pressure on the rules-based international system that has guided diplomacy since 1945.

“At such a critical time, appointing someone with Senator Ibrahim’s academic pedigree and diplomatic exposure is both insightful and strategic,” Olayode said.

He noted that Ibrahim’s international experience, including his participation in Inter-Parliamentary Union engagements and academic training at the University of Cambridge, positions him well for complex multilateral diplomacy.

In the same vein, Associate Professor Solomon Tai Okajare described the appointment as well considered, citing Ibrahim’s intellectual depth and diplomatic capacity.

“Senator Jimoh Ibrahim is highly cerebral, articulate and deeply analytical. He brings a rare ability to engage in data-driven and persuasive diplomatic discourse, which is essential in advancing national interests on the global stage,” he said.

Okajare expressed confidence that Ibrahim would deliver effectively in his new role, especially at a time when Nigeria requires a strong and strategic voice at the global stage.

The scholars expressed optimism that the appointment would enhance Nigeria’s engagement within the United Nations system and strengthen its role in international affairs.