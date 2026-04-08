The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju, SWAGA 2.0, has been officially launched in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as momentum builds for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Senior Correspondent Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that the launch of SWAGA 2.0 drew supporters from across the South-West region, including Ekiti, Osun, Ogun,…...

The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju, SWAGA 2.0, has been officially launched in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as momentum builds for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senior Correspondent Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that the launch of SWAGA 2.0 drew supporters from across the South-West region, including Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, and the host state, Ondo.

It was a colourful and well-attended ceremony, as the foremost political support group unveiled its renewed campaign structure in grand style, reaffirming its commitment to President Tinubu’s second-term bid.

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The Chairman of SWAGA and Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, described President Tinubu’s assumption of office as a turning point for Nigeria, noting that his leadership has brought stability and direction to the country.

He dismissed claims that the President is attempting to create a one-party state, saying such allegations are driven by envy and political mischief.

Also speaking, the Ondo State Chairman of SWAGA and Executive Director of Corporate Services at the NDDC, Ifedayo Abegunde, commended the people of the state for their support for President Tinubu during the last general elections.

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Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who graced the occasion, assured party faithful of his commitment to delivering victory for the President in Ondo State.

Members of the group were urged to take the campaign to the grassroots, mobilising support across communities to ensure President Tinubu’s successful re-election bid.