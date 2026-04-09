President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commissioned the fully regenerated Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle, Ajeromi-Ifelodun area of Lagos State. The President, who was represented at the event by the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Godswill Akpabio, said the project…...

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commissioned the fully regenerated Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle, Ajeromi-Ifelodun area of Lagos State.

The President, who was represented at the event by the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Godswill Akpabio, said the project reflects the administration’s commitment to improving education infrastructure and youth development.

The upgraded Tolu Schools Complex comprises 36 schools and is accompanied by 19 mini football pitches, significantly expanding both academic and sporting facilities in the area.

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The regeneration project includes 12 new classroom blocks, with each block housing 18 classrooms, aimed at easing congestion and enhancing the learning environment for students.

Also unveiled is a four-storey vocational and skills acquisition centre designed to equip students with practical, employable skills.

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Other key facilities include a fully functional fire service station, an ICT complex, and a standard AstroTurf football pitch to support digital learning and sports development.

In addition, a primary healthcare facility has been constructed within the complex to provide basic medical services to students and the surrounding community.

The project also features a modern athletics track, multipurpose courts, and spectator bleachers, with provisions for field events such as javelin, long jump, and high jump.

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The development is part of ongoing efforts to revitalise public education infrastructure and promote grassroots sports in Lagos, particularly in densely populated communities like Ajegunle.