Tension gripped Imafon Community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State on following a reported attack by suspected kidnappers that left one person dead and two others abducted....

Tension gripped Imafon Community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State on following a reported attack by suspected kidnappers that left one person dead and two others abducted.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Imafon Community, where armed assailants allegedly attacked residents, resulting in the death of one individual while two others were taken away by the attackers.

One of the abducted victims has been identified as Durojaye Fagbonmire, a native of Itaogbolu who is currently serving as a teacher in the community.

READ ALSO: Police Foil Kidnap Attempts in Ondo

Family members and community leaders have appealed to the public for prayers and support as efforts continue to secure the safe release of the victims.

They expressed deep concern over the growing insecurity in the area and urged relevant authorities to intensify efforts to rescue those kidnapped and bring the perpetrators to justice.

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The incident has sparked anxiety among residents of Imafon and surrounding communities, with many calling for improved security measures to protect lives and property.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies had not released an official statement regarding the attack.