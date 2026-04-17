Troops of the Nigerian Army have intercepted a large cache of ammunition and explosive components along the Kaduna-Jos highway. In a statement signed by Captain Chinonso Oteh, the Media Information Officer, troops of Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, deployed at Manchok and reinforced by its Special Forces Tactical Team,…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have intercepted a large cache of ammunition and explosive components along the Kaduna-Jos highway.

In a statement signed by Captain Chinonso Oteh, the Media Information Officer, troops of Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, deployed at Manchok and reinforced by its Special Forces Tactical Team, intercepted a shipment of heavy ammunition and suspected Improvised Explosive Device components during a stop-and-search operation in Kaduna State.

The statement reads, “This occurred at approximately 11:45 am on Thursday, 16 April 2026, near the Boys Science Secondary School along the Manchok-Jos road. A navy-blue Opel Wagon commercial vehicle, with registration number plate NSR 154 TA KANO, was travelling with 7 passengers on board.

“Upon flagging down the vehicle, troops conducted a comprehensive search that led to the discovery of a lethal cache of ammunition hidden within the vehicle. Recovered items included 569 rounds of 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft (AA) gun ammunition, several high-velocity warheads, and 189 empty shells of 7.62mm special ammunition.”

The statement added, “Furthermore, the search also yielded a collection of disused Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) handsets, which technical experts frequently identify as primary components used in the construction of remotely detonated Improvised Explosive Devices.”

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During the initial on-scene interrogation, the driver, identified as Khalifa Bawa, attempted to distance himself from the contraband, stating that the lethal hardware was a “waybill” consignment.

Bawa stated that the items were handed over by an anonymous source and claimed he had no contact information or identifying details for either the sender at the point of origin or the intended recipient at the destination.

The statement further revealed that all occupants of the Opel Wagon, along with the seized vehicle and items, are currently in custody for more rigorous forensic analysis and detailed investigation.

The statement also revealed that the troops are working to trace the origin of the shipment and identify the wider network involved in this attempted transit of war materiel across state lines.