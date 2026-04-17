Airtel Nigeria has suspended its airtime and data credit services, which allowed eligible prepaid customers to borrow and repay on their next recharge. TVC News checked on Friday using the *303# code and found the service is currently unavailable. The suspension comes amid regulatory oversight by the Federal Competition and…...

Airtel Nigeria has suspended its airtime and data credit services, which allowed eligible prepaid customers to borrow and repay on their next recharge.

TVC News checked on Friday using the *303# code and found the service is currently unavailable.

The suspension comes amid regulatory oversight by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission on digital lending, which includes telecom operators.

In a statement on Friday, the Director, Corporate Communications and CSR Airtel Nigeria, Femi Adeniran, said the decision is part of ongoing adjustments to align its operations with evolving regulatory and operational requirements in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

According to the company, the pause in the credit service is not expected to affect overall service quality or network performance across the country.

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Airtel Nigeria’s Director of Marketing, Ismail Adeshina, also described the suspension as a necessary and responsible move.

“This is a necessary and responsible step as we align our operations with evolving requirements. Airtel Nigeria remains committed to the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and consumer protection, while continuing to innovate responsibly within Nigeria’s digital ecosystem,” he said.

The FCCPC’s 2025 regulations expand oversight of digital lending to include telecom operators and other providers of short-term credit services.

Under the framework, companies offering airtime and data advances are required to register and obtain approval to continue operations.