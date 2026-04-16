The Yobe State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has declared a convicted inmate wanted after he fled a road crash accident scene while being transported from the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Potiskum, to Damaturu. The Command described the inmate as dangerous and warned the public against withholding…...

The Yobe State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has declared a convicted inmate wanted after he fled a road crash accident scene while being transported from the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Potiskum, to Damaturu.

The Command described the inmate as dangerous and warned the public against withholding information that could lead to his re-arrest.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Adamu, obtained by TVC News on Thursday.

“The general public is hereby notified that the Nigerian Correctional Service, Yobe State command has confirmed the escape of an inmate from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Potiskum,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the incident happened on April 13, 2026, when the vehicle conveying inmates from MSCC Potiskum to Damaturu got involved in a road traffic accident.

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The statement revealed that the inmate, identified as a 30-year-old Dahiru Mohammed, escaped while efforts are being made to rescue the affected accident victims.

The statement added, “The escaped took place on April 13, 2026, when the vehicle conveying inmates from MSCC Potiskum to Damaturu got involved in a road traffic accident.

“The unfortunate incident occurred while efforts are being made to rescue the affected accident victims. The individual whose picture is hereby attached, managed to flee the scene of the accident.”

According to the command, the inmate is assigned a prison number J/1539/24, date of admission 29/11/24, with case number ybs/dt/hc/27/24, as well as registered address Askiwari village via tarmuwa, and from the Fulani tribe.

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According to the command, the inmate is assigned prison number J/1539/24, with a date of admission of November 29, 2024. The case is referenced as YBS/DT/HC/27/24, and the registered address is Askiwari Village via Tarmuwa. The inmate is identified as being of Fulani origin, and last seen along the Potiskum-Damaturu Road.

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The Command further advised the public that the escaped individual is considered dangerous, warning them against having any personal dealings with him.

The Command called members of the public with relevant information to reach out without delay.

“If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this individual, or if you spotted anyone suspicious near the site of the accident on the Potiskum-Damaturu road, please take immediate action: Report to the nearest Police Station or Correctional Facility,” the statement reads.

Emergency contacts provided by the command include 07038397460, 07063348987, the MSCC Potiskum Duty Office on 08062211873 and the Yobe State Command headquarters on 08038452982.

The command also cautioned the public against harbouring a fugitive noting that such act is serious criminal offence punishable by law.

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“Harbouring a fugitive is a serious criminal offence punishable by law. We appreciate the cooperation of the public in ensuring the swift return of the inmate to custody,” the statement concluded.