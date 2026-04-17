The Senator Representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the Senate, Sharafadeen Abiodun-Ali, has declared his intention to contest for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State. Senator Abiodun-Ali, a former Secretary to the Oyo State government and also Chief of Staff during the administration of former…...

The Senator Representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the Senate, Sharafadeen Abiodun-Ali, has declared his intention to contest for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State.

Senator Abiodun-Ali, a former Secretary to the Oyo State government and also Chief of Staff during the administration of former Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, who is the current Olubadan made his declaration in Ibadan the Oyo State capital.

He added that Oyo State can no longer afford to be called Pacesetter State alone but it must live up to the billing.

He paid glowing tribute to former Governors Lam Adesina, Rashidi Ladoja and Abiola Ajimobi.

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The declaration, which attracted hundreds of party faithful from across the 33 local government areas of the state, was held at a football pitch in Yemetu, Ibadan North Local Government Area.

Dignitaries at the event included former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Iyiola Oladokun; Ayo Adeseun; and Fatai Ibikunle, alongside other past and serving members of the National Assembly.

Notably absent were former Senate Leader Teslim Folarin; Florence Ajimobi; Abdulfatai Buhari; and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

In their separate remarks, party stakeholders stressed the need for unity within the APC, noting that only a cohesive and formidable structure could unseat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State.

They urged members to begin grassroots mobilization, emphasizing that success in the 2027 general elections would depend on early preparation and collective effort.

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Speaking during the declaration, Alli stressed on the need for unity and pledged to reposition the state if given the party’s ticket.

According to him, “After due consultations with the leadership and membership of our party, I present myself as a governorship aspirant,” he said.

He added that his administration would prioritize critical sectors such as education and the economy.

“Oyo State requires urgent attention in key sectors. If given the opportunity to fly the party’s flag and subsequently win the 2027 election, my administration will address these challenges and deliver good governance,”* he stated.

Though he has officially declared for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, there are still uncertaities despite his rumoured adoption as the consensus candidate of the party for the ticket.

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While he is considered capable by many, the recent decision by the Oyo State government to crown him in absentia as a king within the Olubadan in council is seen by many as part of subterrenean moves to stop his ambition before it takes flight.

He also alluded to this in a recent video where he was seen addressing supporters where he also laid down the gauntlet adding that nobody was brought as a slave to Ibadan or Oyo State.

The coronation which is expected to prevent him from being able to contest the 2027 governroship election was held in the absence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, Arusa I.