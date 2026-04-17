Senegalese-American singer Akon has stirred fresh conversations around relationships after asserting that men are not naturally built for monogamy. The music star made the remarks during an interview with The Shade Room, where he drew a clear line between commitment and faithfulness in relationships. According to him, while men may…...

Senegalese-American singer Akon has stirred fresh conversations around relationships after asserting that men are not naturally built for monogamy.

The music star made the remarks during an interview with The Shade Room, where he drew a clear line between commitment and faithfulness in relationships.

According to him, while men may maintain emotional loyalty to one partner, remaining committed to only one person contradicts what he described as their natural disposition.

“We’re not committed. We’re not built to be committed. We’re natural builders by nature, right? Okay. We populate because that’s how God created us to be. So we can’t be committed to one, or two, or three, or whatever. It’s not our thing,” he said.

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Akon argued that attraction to multiple people does not necessarily undermine loyalty, stressing that faithfulness is more about emotional attachment than exclusivity.

“We’re not wired to be committed. But if faithfulness is something totally different. I can be with a chick and be with her forever through all the problems. No matter what, I can find the baddest chick alive and have my main chick,” he added.

Expanding on his stance, the singer suggested that emotional allegiance remains the defining factor in relationships, even in situations involving external attractions.

“Could be in a hotel, and she busts down the door, and I’m knee-deep in there, I’m gonna jump up like, I didn’t even know her! I wouldn’t even know her. She means nothing to me because this is what I’m faithful to. That’s faithfulness, that’s creating that energy to fight for it,” he said.

He, however, maintained that long-term exclusivity is unrealistic for men, insisting that multiple attractions are part of human nature.

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“Now, commitment, we… we’re guilty. We’re not committed. We’re gonna be with multiple women. That’s just who we are. We can’t… that’s nature,” Akon stated.