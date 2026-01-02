Geh Geh, a popular Nigerian TikToker and streamer, has shared a New Year’s Day clip arguing that relationships endure when women invest their own time, effort, or money, rather than relying on men’s spending. The social media personality, who refers to his online platform as the “Unive...

Geh Geh, a popular Nigerian TikToker and streamer, has shared a New Year’s Day clip arguing that relationships endure when women invest their own time, effort, or money, rather than relying on men’s spending.

The social media personality, who refers to his online platform as the “University of Wisdom and Understanding,” has been making waves with his unconventional approach to advising men on relationships and finances.

His latest statement, while appearing on his fellow content creator, Carter Efe’s live stream in a now viral clip, drew thousands of likes and cheers from men sharing stories of past heartbreaks from ‘buying love,’ while critics pushed back, stressing mutual respect over financial tallies and joking it’s just an excuse for being broke.

His view echoes wider Nigerian talks on dating amid economic pressures, highlighting reciprocity as key to loyalty.

In this report, TVC News highlighted trending commentaries on X, capturing the intense national debate surrounding the validity of his claims.

@Titofood_ wrote, “WRONG. I will keep saying it. There are good women o.”

@naturalboifilmz wrote, “If you judge a woman’s sacrifice only by the money she gives you, you’ll regret your life. There are many other important sacrifices she makes, her time, her patience, her support, her peace, her loyalty, her care, and those are the real things that hold a man’s life together.”

@toplevl wrote, “ There’s a real psychological point here about shared investment, not exploitation. When only one person carries all the financial weight, it can quietly shift the relationship into dependency or entitlement. Mutual contribution, financial or otherwise, creates balance, agency, and accountability. “People tend to value what they also invest in. “Women are loyal to their feelings than to the sacrifices of Men”: it doesn’t matter how much you’ve invested in her, once her feelings are not aligned with you, if you like, spend billions, she’ll never be committed. “Also, Women are more loyal to their sacrifices than the feelings of Men. Anything that makes a woman start sacrificing for her man, the chances of her leaving are very, very slim, women hate to sacrifice for men easily, but when they do, it’s no going back, because they know when they pull out, it’s another woman who’ll come benefit from their sacrifice, they’ll rather die than watch it happen. “For all of these to happen, her feelings must be aligned, a woman’s feeling is her weapon and also her biggest enemy.”

@DaSTReet5 wrote, “ Many women invest heavily in their marriages, emotionally, financially, and through years of loyalty, without ever attempting to leave, even amid hardships. However, when a man brings another woman home, her true dedication erupts publicly, revealing the full extent of her sacrifices and exposing the betrayal.

“That said, some women choose to walk away despite those investments, recognising that nothing outweighs inner peace. No amount of resources or time sunk into a toxic union justifies sacrificing mental and emotional well-being; letting go becomes the path to true freedom.”

@Adeyemiyanu wrote, “A fence built together withstands the storm better than one built alone. Relationships thrive on mutual effort, not just finances”

@YasNiger wrote, “JUDAS ISCARIOT!!! Abeg make una find this man lock am up… Why did you go reveal this kind important top secret for open like this.”

@fa4our wrote, “ Wrong. Especially in the Nigerian reality. Relationships here don’t collapse because of who spent more; they collapse because of character, pressure, and expectations shaped by hardship. Many women sacrifice plenty … time, emotions, support, and still leave when respect, stability, or honesty is missing. Sacrifice doesn’t guarantee loyalty; values do”

@slymoore1 wrote, “You can’t trust this pattern all times, The statement is partially right, but oversimplified and not universally true. It captures some psychological and relational dynamics supported by research, yet it ignores broader factors like emotional compatibility, communication, shared values, and overall equity in the relationship.”