Nigeria’s musical legacy has gained fresh global recognition as Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and Nigerian-British soul icon Sade Adu were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their enduring influence on the evolution of modern music. The announcement was made during the Hall of Fame reveal segment…...

Nigeria’s musical legacy has gained fresh global recognition as Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and Nigerian-British soul icon Sade Adu were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their enduring influence on the evolution of modern music.

The announcement was made during the Hall of Fame reveal segment on American Idol, where judge Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest unveiled the 2026 inductees.

Fela, who is widely regarded as the originator of Afrobeat, was honoured under the ‘Early Influence Award’ category, a recognition reserved for artists whose work laid the foundation for genres that continue to shape global sounds.

By fusing West African rhythms with elements of American funk and jazz, the late icon built a musical movement that remains influential decades after his passing. His posthumous recognition comes months after he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in Los Angeles.

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Sade, on the other hand, secured her place in the ‘Performer Category’, reflecting her sustained impact and global appeal.

Known for her distinctive contralto voice, she rose to prominence with timeless hits including ‘Smooth Operator’ and ‘The Sweetest Taboo,’ and has remained one of the most recognisable figures in soul and pop music.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which functions both as a museum and honorary body, celebrates artists who have shaped the direction of popular music across genres such as rock, pop, R&B, hip-hop and soul.

A total of 18 artistes were inducted across four categories in the 2026 class.

The induction ceremony will be held on 14 November at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

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Below is the list of the 18 artistes who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade Adu

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

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Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

Artists qualify for consideration only after at least 25 years have passed since the release of their debut commercial recording.

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The 2026 class was selected through a voting process involving over 1,200 contributors, including musicians, historians and industry experts.

Organisers said the induction ceremony comes with a broadcast set to air on ABC and stream on Disney+ in December.