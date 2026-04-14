Proceedings in the coroner’s inquest into the death of Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of internationally acclaimed writer Chimamanda Adichie, were stalled on Tuesday after parties failed to comply with earlier directives on filing witness statements, prompting the court to adjourn the matter to May 5. The inquest, ordered by the…...

Proceedings in the coroner’s inquest into the death of Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of internationally acclaimed writer Chimamanda Adichie, were stalled on Tuesday after parties failed to comply with earlier directives on filing witness statements, prompting the court to adjourn the matter to May 5.

The inquest, ordered by the Lagos State judiciary and presided over by Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji, is now being heard at the JIC Taylor Courthouse, Igbosere, after initial preliminary sittings at the Magistrates’ Court in Yaba.

Tuesday’s sitting was scheduled for Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital to open its defence by calling witnesses, in line with an agreement reached by all parties at the previous hearing on February 25.

However, the process could not proceed as none of the parties had filed and exchanged witness statements on oath as earlier directed by the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Euracare’s lead counsel, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), who appeared in the matter for the first time, argued that there was no clear order on which party should file first.

He further disclosed his intention to file an application seeking a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death, as well as an order compelling the child’s parents to release medical records, insisting the requests were necessary to ensure fair hearing before opening the hospital’s case.

But the coroner held that the issue of an autopsy had already been addressed at a previous sitting, where it was established that the inquest could proceed without it under the law.

She added that Euracare’s counsel, having obtained records of earlier proceedings, could seek additional information through appropriate legal channels without delaying the process.

The court also noted that Euracare had initially requested the inquest and indicated readiness to fully participate in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magistrate Adetunji urged all counsel to cooperate and comply with procedural requirements, stressing that the inquest is inquisitorial rather than adversarial, aimed at establishing facts, aiding the grieving family, and preventing a recurrence.

Counsel to the family, Prof. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), and lead counsel for Atlantis Paediatric Hospital, Adeniyi Kazeem (SAN), informed the court that their witness statements were ready and would be filed after the sitting.

Representing the state government, Adebola Araba said the nature of evidence presented would determine the need for expert witnesses.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to May 5, 20, and June 3 for further hearing.

The late Nkanu, aged 22 months, was reportedly admitted at Euracare on January 6, 2026, after being referred from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital for urgent medical procedures. He died in the early hours of January 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following investigations, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria established a prima facie case of medical negligence against three doctors, including Euracare’s Medical Director, Dr. Tosin Majekodunmi; its anaesthesiologist, Dr. Titus Ogundare; and the Chief Medical Director of Atlantis Paediatric Hospital, Dr. Atinuke Uwajeh.

The affected doctors have since been placed on interim suspension pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.