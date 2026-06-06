President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Folorunso Kumuyi, as he marks his 85th birthday, describing him as a visionary spiritual leader whose ministry has had a far-reaching global influence. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy,…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Folorunso Kumuyi, as he marks his 85th birthday, describing him as a visionary spiritual leader whose ministry has had a far-reaching global influence.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, June 6, the President commended Kumuyi’s decades-long service in Christian ministry, noting that his teachings and leadership have continued to inspire millions of followers worldwide.

President Tinubu said Pastor Kumuyi’s life reflects “unwavering faith, wisdom, and dedication” that have helped shape and sustain the Deeper Christian Life Ministry for over five decades.

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“As the convener of Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), your voice has reached beyond the church walls and national borders, bringing hope and encouragement to millions across the world,” Tinubu said.

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He further praised the cleric’s written works, describing them as influential materials that have provided moral and spiritual guidance to readers globally.

“Your writings have illuminated minds, inspired hearts, and provided timeless guidance to those seeking truth and purpose,” the President added.

Tinubu also highlighted the broader impact of Kumuyi’s ministry, saying it has contributed to restoring families, shaping leaders, and strengthening the faith of believers across generations.

He prayed for continued grace and divine strength for the cleric as he celebrates the milestone age.

“On this special day, I pray that Almighty God continues to grant you strength, divine health, peace, and abundant grace,” he said.