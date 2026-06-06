The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has again disassociated itself from a social media account on X operating under the name “Nigeria National Grid,” warning the public and stakeholders against relying on information shared through the account. In a statement issued on Friday, NISO accused the account of circulating misleading…...

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has again disassociated itself from a social media account on X operating under the name “Nigeria National Grid,” warning the public and stakeholders against relying on information shared through the account.

In a statement issued on Friday, NISO accused the account of circulating misleading and unauthorised information about Nigeria’s power grid, despite an earlier disclaimer issued on January 17, 2026.

The agency stressed that it has no connection to the account and does not operate or control its activities in any form.

“NISO does not own, manage, control, or operate the social media account on X bearing the name ‘Nigeria National Grid,’” the statement said.

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“We have no affiliation with this account. The individuals or entities operating it are unknown to the organisation and are in no way authorised to speak on its behalf.”

NISO further cautioned media organisations, industry stakeholders, and members of the public against quoting or attributing any information from the account to the agency, describing such content as false and unauthorised.

“The public, media organisations, and all stakeholders are strongly advised not to quote, reference, rely upon, or attribute any information, statements, claims, or opinions published on the said account to NISO,” it added.

According to the agency, all official communications regarding the national grid are issued strictly through verified NISO platforms, including its Facebook and LinkedIn pages (@Nigerian Independent System Operator), its Instagram handle (@officialniso_ng), its official X account (@OFFICIALNISO_NG), and its website (www.niso.org.ng).

NISO reiterated its commitment to transparency and accurate communication, urging the public to disregard and report any unauthorised platforms impersonating the organisation.

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The agency, which is responsible for managing Nigeria’s national grid, said it remains committed to providing reliable and responsible updates to stakeholders across the power sector.