The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for sanctions against individuals and legal practitioners accused of deliberately misrepresenting a recent judgment of the Court of Appeal, warning that such actions could undermine public confidence in the judiciary. The party made the demand in a statement on Saturday by its National…...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for sanctions against individuals and legal practitioners accused of deliberately misrepresenting a recent judgment of the Court of Appeal, warning that such actions could undermine public confidence in the judiciary.

The party made the demand in a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed.

The PDP expressed concern over what it described as persistent attempts by a group allegedly parading itself as the party’s Interim National Working Committee to distort the contents of a Court of Appeal ruling delivered on June 3, 2026.

According to the party, a press statement issued by one Comrade Ini Ememobong on behalf of the group contained claims and interpretations that were inconsistent with the actual judgment of the appellate court.

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The PDP said the development amounted to an attack on the integrity of the judicial system, particularly because some of those involved are members of the legal profession.

“The Party considers this development a dangerous assault on the integrity of the judiciary and the administration of justice,” the statement said.

The party maintained that the Certified True Copy of the judgment delivered by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam was clear and unambiguous, insisting that it did not support the narratives being circulated in some sections of the media and on social media platforms.

According to the PDP, the Court of Appeal did not invalidate the party’s caretaker committee structure or the National Working Committee that emerged from it.

Rather, it said the court dismissed the appeal on the grounds that it was an academic exercise and an attempt to relitigate issues that had already been determined by both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

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The party further stated that the judgment of the Federal High Court in Ibadan delivered on January 30, 2026, remains valid and enforceable.

The PDP also denied claims that the appellate court made any pronouncement concerning Senator Samuel Anyanwu or A.K. Ajibade, SAN, describing such interpretations as false and misleading.

“Any attempt to suggest otherwise amounts to a deliberate distortion of the clear and unambiguous decision of the Court,” the statement added.

The opposition party further raised concerns over the circulation of what it described as manipulated excerpts of the judgment on social media, alleging that portions highlighted and presented as part of the ruling were not contained in the authentic Certified True Copy of the judgment.

It called on security agencies and relevant regulatory bodies to investigate the origin of the materials and take appropriate action against those responsible.

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The PDP also urged the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee and the Nigerian Bar Association to investigate lawyers accused of deliberately misrepresenting court decisions for political purposes.

In addition, the party appealed to media organisations to verify court judgments and seek proper legal guidance before publishing interpretations capable of misleading the public.

“The deliberate misrepresentation of court judgments constitutes a grave threat to the rule of law and the credibility of democratic institutions,” the party stated.

The PDP subsequently urged members of the public, stakeholders and party supporters to disregard reports suggesting that the Court of Appeal had invalidated the current National Working Committee, while expressing support for the leadership of Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed and Senator Anyanwu.