The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Magaji Ngeri Ward, Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State, has suspended one of its members, Alhaji Hassan Ali Oladimeji, popularly known as Ladi Hassan, over alleged anti-party activities and gross misconduct....

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Magaji Ngeri Ward, Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State, has suspended one of its members, Alhaji Hassan Ali Oladimeji, popularly known as Ladi Hassan, over alleged anti-party activities and gross misconduct.

In a suspension letter dated June 2, 2026, and signed by the Ward Chairman, Prince Aliyu Mohammed Kolawole, as well as the Ward Secretary and Chairman of the Ward Disciplinary Committee, Taofeek Jimba, the party accused Hassan of acts deemed contrary to the PDP constitution and code of conduct.

According to the ward leadership, a query was issued to him on May 30, 2026, detailing allegations against him and directing him to appear before a seven-man disciplinary committee within 48 hours.

The committee said although he acknowledged receipt of the query, he failed to honour the invitation, an action it described as an admission of guilt.

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Citing Sections 57 and 59(1) of the PDP Constitution, the Ward Executive Committee announced his suspension from all party activities for one month with immediate effect.

The suspension bars him from participating in meetings, programmes, and activities of the party at the ward, local government, state, and national levels during the period.

The ward also warned that any violation of the suspension terms could attract further disciplinary measures in line with the party’s constitution.

The development comes amid lingering divisions within the Kwara PDP following the party’s governorship primary election.

Ladi Hassan, who emerged as a factional PDP governorship candidate after rejecting the outcome of the party’s governorship primary, had contested the primary election and was said to have been a signatory to the aspirants’ consensus agreement.

The party’s official governorship ticket was won by Engineer Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu.