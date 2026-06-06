The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a 20-megawatt mini-grid power project in Egume, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, described as the largest mini-grid electricity project in Nigeria’s North Central region. The minister also commissioned two additional mini-grid projects…...

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a 20-megawatt mini-grid power project in Egume, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, described as the largest mini-grid electricity project in Nigeria’s North Central region.

The minister also commissioned two additional mini-grid projects in Kogi East, including a 700-kilowatt facility in Offa community, Olamaboro Local Government Area, and a 400-kilowatt project in Emewe Efopa community, Dekina Local Government Area.

The projects, valued at over $100 million, are being implemented under the Federal Government’s renewable energy and rural electrification drive through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Steel Development, Lizzy Okoji, on Saturday, June 6.

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Speaking at the ceremonies, Audu said the initiatives form part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at expanding infrastructure, boosting economic activity, and improving living standards across communities.

He noted that the intervention is also central to his “Light Up Kogi” initiative, which seeks to improve access to reliable electricity across Kogi East and the wider state.

“The Honourable Minister described the project under the Ministry of Power through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), which coincided with the third anniversary of the Tinubu administration, as underscoring the tangible impact of the administration’s policies on communities at the grassroots,” the statement read.

Audu said the Egume project alone represents the largest mini-grid investment in the North Central region, adding that over 40 mini-grid projects have been attracted across the nine local government areas of Igala land through collaboration with the REA and the Federal Ministry of Power.

“Today is a good day for Igala land. The groundbreaking of this 20-megawatt project, the largest mini-grid power project in North Central Nigeria, demonstrates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to the development of our people,” he said.

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He further disclosed that nearly $100 million in funding had been secured through partnership with the World Bank to support mini-grid electrification across the region, urging communities to cooperate with implementing agencies to ensure smooth project delivery.

Audu said improved electricity access would stimulate small and medium-scale enterprises, enhance healthcare delivery, strengthen education services, and improve security across benefiting communities.

He also commended the Minister of Power, Mr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, for approving the projects, as well as the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Alhaji Abba Abubakar Aliyu, for what he described as technical support and collaboration in delivering the intervention.

In his remarks, the REA Managing Director praised Audu for his sustained advocacy for development projects in Kogi State, particularly in Kogi East, describing him as an effective representative at the Federal Executive Council.

“The Honourable Minister has demonstrated exceptional commitment to the development of his people,” Aliyu said, adding that the projects would deliver reliable electricity to homes, businesses, schools and healthcare facilities.

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He disclosed that the Egume project would be sited on over five hectares of land and integrated with existing infrastructure, expressing optimism that it would be completed within six months.

Traditional rulers and community leaders also lauded the projects.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, the Ejeh of Dekina, His Royal Majesty Alhaji (Dr.) Usman Obaje, OON, described the minister as a worthy son of the soil and commended him for attracting major development projects to Igala land.

He assured the Federal Government of continued support for the Renewed Hope administration of President Tinubu.