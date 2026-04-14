The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has denied allegations that he received money from APC proxies to facilitate the impeachment of Governor Seyi Makinde, describing the claim as false and politically motivated. Reacting to the allegations, the Speaker said no money exchanged hands at any…...

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has denied allegations that he received money from APC proxies to facilitate the impeachment of Governor Seyi Makinde, describing the claim as false and politically motivated.

Reacting to the allegations, the Speaker said no money exchanged hands at any meeting, adding that the rumour was fabricated to tarnish his image and destabilise the state government and legislature.

“I was offered monetary inducement, but I declined without hesitation because no amount of money can buy my conscience or compromise my loyalty to the Governor, the party, and the people we were elected to serve. I remain fully committed to upholding the integrity of this House and will not be part of any agenda aimed at destabilising the government.”

Ogundoyin stressed that he would never betray the mandate of the people or undermine Governor Makinde’s administration.

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He reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to the Governor and the ruling party, and assured that no one would succeed in driving a wedge between him and the administration or derail the collective mandate they were elected to uphold.

The Speaker emphasised that under his leadership, the Assembly remains committed to constitutional order, good governance, and the collective interest of the people.

The Speaker said he has constantly and consistently carried Governor Seyi Makinde along in all his engagements.

On a separate claim linking his visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja to political scheming, Ogundoyin clarified that the visit was purely consultative and took place weeks earlier before his consultation.

He said he met the monarch to inform him of his governorship ambition and seek his blessings, noting that the visit was rooted in respect and tradition.

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He urged the public to disregard what he described as unfounded attempts to create division within the state’s political leadership.