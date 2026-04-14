The delegation was led by Nicolas Terraz, President of Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies, alongside Matthieu Bouyer, Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Nigeria, and other members of the company’s executive team.

The Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, has held talks with senior executives of TotalEnergies on expanding investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

According to a statement by EnergyReformsNG, discussions centred on unlocking the next wave of investments across Nigeria’s oil and gas landscape, with a focus on driving production growth, enhancing energy security and positioning the country as an attractive destination for long-term capital.

The meeting underscored a shared commitment between the government and industry stakeholders to create enabling conditions for investment, support large-scale energy projects and deliver sustained economic value for Nigerians.

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The engagement comes amid ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to reform the energy sector and attract fresh capital into upstream and downstream operations.