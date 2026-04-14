The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has directed security agencies to immediately commence coordinated operations to dislodge armed herder terrorist camps identified in forests around Apa, Otukpo, Gwer-West and other parts of the State. The Governor was reacting through a statement by his chief press secretary, Tersoo…...

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has directed security agencies to immediately commence coordinated operations to dislodge armed herder terrorist camps identified in forests around Apa, Otukpo, Gwer-West and other parts of the State.

The Governor was reacting through a statement by his chief press secretary, Tersoo Kulas, to the brutal attacks on Edikwu-Ankpali, Ikobi, and Adija in Apa LGA, as well as Upu village in Otukpo LGA which left many dead.

He said the decisive directive is necessitated by the renewed waves of violent attacks on innocent communities, which he described as unacceptable and increasingly hydra-headed.

He noted that these criminal elements have exploited forested areas as operational bases to launch attacks, and must be flushed out without delay.

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Governor Alia reaffirmed that the protection of lives and property remains the foremost responsibility of his administration. He has therefore mandated a sustained, intelligence-driven security crackdown aimed at neutralizing all threats and restoring confidence among citizens, particularly in the affected local government areas.

The Governor also assured residents that the State Government is working in close synergy with federal security agencies and will not relent until lasting peace is achieved.

He urged the people to remain vigilant, cooperate with security operatives, and continue to provide credible information that will aid ongoing operations.

While commiserating with families who have lost loved ones in the recent attacks, Governor Alia reiterated his administration’s resolve to confront criminality head-on and ensure that Benue State is safe for all.