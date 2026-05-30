Peter Obi has been adopted as the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) following a unanimous decision at the party’s special convention. The motion to adopt Obi as the party’s presidential candidate was moved by Senator Victor Umeh, who represents Anambra Central. The motion received unanimous support from…...

Peter Obi has been adopted as the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) following a unanimous decision at the party’s special convention.

The motion to adopt Obi as the party’s presidential candidate was moved by Senator Victor Umeh, who represents Anambra Central. The motion received unanimous support from delegates and party members at the convention.

Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege seconded the motion, affirming that Obi should be adopted as the NDC presidential candidate.

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The motion was subsequently approved through a voice vote by delegates and party members attending the convention. The process took place in the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

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In his acceptance speech, Peter Obi said that, if elected, Nigeria would generate more than 10,000 megawatts of electricity within four years. He presented the target as part of his vision for the country.