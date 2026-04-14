Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has paid a solidarity visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, in Ibadan. The visit comes less than 48 hours after Fayose alleged that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was planning to dethrone the revered monarch—an allegation that has since generated widespread…...

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has paid a solidarity visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, in Ibadan.

The visit comes less than 48 hours after Fayose alleged that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was planning to dethrone the revered monarch—an allegation that has since generated widespread reactions.

Speaking during the visit, Fayose said he was in Ibadan to show solidarity with the Olubadan and to openly declare his support for the traditional ruler.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development adds a new dimension to the unfolding political discourse in Oyo State, following a series of denials and counterclaims surrounding alleged plots involving the governor and key political figures.

While addressing journalists, Fayose reiterated his claim that the governor was planning to remove the Olubadan of Ibadan. He advised the governor to tread carefully, noting that his tenure would soon come to an end.