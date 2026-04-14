The Kogi State Police Command has arrested six students of Federal University Lokoja over the alleged bullying and assault of a fellow student, Oladosu Sunday, following accusations of homosexuality. The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Afusat, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the suspects—identified as Inajo Henry, Nzekwe…...

The Kogi State Police Command has arrested six students of Federal University Lokoja over the alleged bullying and assault of a fellow student, Oladosu Sunday, following accusations of homosexuality.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Afusat, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the suspects—identified as Inajo Henry, Nzekwe Victor, Lucky Victor, Lucky Gambo, Paul David, and a 17-year-old minor—were arrested for criminal force, defamation, assault, and cyberstalking.

According to the police, the suspects allegedly lured the victim to their apartment near the Living Faith Church area in Felele, Lokoja, on March 29, 2026.

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Afusat said the victim was confined, stripped, and assaulted, while the incident was recorded and later circulated online, where it went viral within the university community.

“The suspects admitted during interrogation that their actions were premeditated and based solely on unverified assumptions,” she stated.

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The police confirmed that investigations have been concluded and the suspects have been arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

The command condemned acts of jungle justice and cyberbullying, warning that such actions would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

It urged members of the public, especially youths and students, to seek lawful means of resolving disputes rather than taking the law into their own hands.

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The Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens.