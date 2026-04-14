The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has embarked on a series of familiarisation visits to key security agencies in Abuja, as part of efforts to deepen collaboration and enhance the territory’s security framework. During the visits, the police chief held engagements with the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison,…...

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has embarked on a series of familiarisation visits to key security agencies in Abuja, as part of efforts to deepen collaboration and enhance the territory’s security framework.

During the visits, the police chief held engagements with the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Maj. Gen. W.M. Dangana; the Commander, Naval Base Abuja, Commodore O.E. Oladipo; the Commander, 053 NAF Camp, Air Commodore Imoke Emeng-Imoke; and the State Director of Security, FCT Command, U.N. Dauda.

The visits, according to the command, are aimed at strengthening inter-agency cooperation and reinforcing joint operational strategies to tackle emerging security challenges across the Federal Capital Territory.

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Speaking during the engagements, Sanusi stressed that effective security in the FCT depends on unity of purpose among all security agencies.

He commended the level of cooperation already in place, while calling for sustained efforts to deepen synergy in addressing evolving threats.

He also underscored the importance of mutual respect and coordination at all levels, particularly among junior officers, noting that this is critical to achieving seamless inter-agency operations.

In their separate remarks, the heads of the various agencies reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the police and maintaining strong collaborative frameworks to ensure peace and stability in the nation’s capital.

The visits ended with renewed assurances of partnership, cooperation, and a shared resolve to strengthen the FCT’s overall security architecture.