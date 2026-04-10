Disc jockey (DJ) and record producer Imohiosen Patrick, popularly known as DJ Neptune, has sounded the alarm over the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music, warning that it could soon displace traditional music producers and mastering engineers. The warning came in response to a post by media personality…...

Disc jockey (DJ) and record producer Imohiosen Patrick, popularly known as DJ Neptune, has sounded the alarm over the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music, warning that it could soon displace traditional music producers and mastering engineers.

The warning came in response to a post by media personality N6, who expressed shock at the capabilities of AI tools in music creation, describing them as “scary tinz.”

“AI is quietly about to retire the entire music production and mastering industry. I have seen scary things tonight. God help all of us in this ecosystem,” N6 wrote on X.

Reacting, DJ Neptune said, “I dey tell you. Someone sent me a record to listen to some days ago and give me my feedback.

“After listening, I told the guy to sign the artist cos what I heard was out of this world. That’s how my guy said na AI work. E shook me o,” Neptune wrote on X

ADVERTISEMENT

AI technology is increasingly being employed by both emerging and established musicians to generate beats, refine vocals, enhance sound quality, and even produce full tracks in record time.

Tasks that once required hours or days in a professional studio can now be accomplished almost instantly through sophisticated algorithms and prompts.