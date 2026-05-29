Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has said she does not mock or judge women involved in transactional relationships, popularly known as “runs,” noting that many are driven into such lifestyles by harsh economic realities. The actress made the remarks during a recent episode of ‘The Morayo Show’ hosted by Morayo…...

Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has said she does not mock or judge women involved in transactional relationships, popularly known as “runs,” noting that many are driven into such lifestyles by harsh economic realities.

The actress made the remarks during a recent episode of ‘The Morayo Show’ hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown, where she spoke about survival struggles, societal pressure and self-worth among young women.

Bello explained that while she empathises with women who engage in transactional relationships to survive, she believes they should not remain in that lifestyle permanently.

“And if what you’re doing now is being a runs girl to make money, you don’t have to stay there. I understand it. I’m not knocking you. I never judge,” she said.

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According to the actress, some young women are forced into difficult choices because they are responsible for supporting their families financially.

“If that’s what you have to do right now, if that’s what you have to do to make a living, some girls are doing it because they need to feed mum. They need to send their aburo to school. I understand it,” Bello added.

She, however, encouraged women not to allow such experiences define their future or self-worth.

“However, my darlings, don’t stay there. You are more than that,” she advised.

Bello also cautioned against the growing pressure on women to seek validation through social media attention and physical appearance.

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“There are too many children out there, too many babies that need my voice, that need to hear, ‘No, you don’t have to show your boobs to be sexy.’ That need to hear, ‘No, you don’t have to shake your bum bum to go viral or get attention,’” she stated.

The actress further reflected on her career, saying she remains committed to acting and inspiring others rather than chasing fame or financial gain outside her purpose.

“I’m an actor. Every actor doesn’t have to be a producer. I face my lane. I do what God asked me to do,” Bello said.