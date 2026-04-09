Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has addressed the controversy surrounding an alleged altercation involving DJ Tunez and individuals linked to his camp, insisting he acted alone. Speaking during an Instagram Live session alongside Shallipopi, the Afrobeats star denied reports that his crew participated in any physical confrontation, describing the narrative…...

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has addressed the controversy surrounding an alleged altercation involving DJ Tunez and individuals linked to his camp, insisting he acted alone.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session alongside Shallipopi, the Afrobeats star denied reports that his crew participated in any physical confrontation, describing the narrative as misleading.

According to him, no member of his team touched DJ Tunez during the incident.

“No be say my crew touch am. Na only me… I tell everybody make nobody touch am,” he said, adding that he personally slapped the DJ twice.

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Burna Boy maintained that the encounter was strictly between himself and DJ Tunez, noting that he even restrained others from getting involved.

He further claimed that DJ Tunez arrived at the venue with a group but alleged that nothing happened, stating that he waited for hours anticipating a possible escalation that never occurred.

He also alleged that members of the opposing group fled upon seeing him.

The singer went on to draw a contrast between both camps, suggesting that while Wizkid and his team wield influence online, his own camp operates with what he described as “real-life power.”

The controversy follows days of online reactions after DJ Tunez alleged via social media that he was attacked from behind during the incident.

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Shortly after, Wizkid—born Ayodeji Balogun—posted a message widely interpreted as a subtle jab at Burna Boy, referencing the situation and a viral video, further fuelling tensions.

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, is one of Africa’s most decorated music stars, while DJ Tunez (Micheál Babatunde) remains a key figure within Wizkid’s team and the broader Afrobeats scene.