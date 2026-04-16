Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi, has offered a ₦5 million reward for individuals willing to cooperate in tracking a suspected phone thief who allegedly infiltrated a private football gathering in Ikoyi and the recovery of eight stolen mobile devices. Bakassi disclosed this in a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, recounting…...

Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi, has offered a ₦5 million reward for individuals willing to cooperate in tracking a suspected phone thief who allegedly infiltrated a private football gathering in Ikoyi and the recovery of eight stolen mobile devices.

Bakassi disclosed this in a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, recounting how an unknown individual joined their weekly football session on Wednesday evening, faked an injury and disappeared with several phones.

According to him, the suspect took about eight mobile devices belonging to businessmen whose businesses depend on being able to reach their respective clients.

Bakassi said, “This is an important public announcement. And please, I—you listening—I want you to take it seriously, because we need your help. I need your help.

“Um, this evening, 15th of April, 2026, where we play football every Wednesday evening in Ikoyi, a young man came to play with us. And out of our own kindness, we allowed him to join us because—I mean—when you play football, and you’re a lover of football, sometimes we all get caught up in the excitement of the moment.

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“We didn’t realise that he was unknown to any one member of the club. We allowed him to play with us; he played for a little bit and feigned injury, went to the stands to sit, and while we were carried away playing football, this criminal carted away people’s phones.”

The comedian added, “Took about eight handsets and disappeared. Took eight phones belonging to businessmen whose businesses depend on being able to reach people with all the information and everything. He’s probably going to sell those phones for cheap.”

Bakassi further explained that the matter has since been reported to the Police, noting that efforts are underway to track the culprit.

The comedian also announced a ₦5 million reward for individuals skilled in tracking phones or mobile devices, urging them to contact him via his official direct messages.

He said, “While we have reported to the police and we’re doing everything to make sure that we track this guy—the details of what we are doing to make sure we locate this guy, I don’t have to reveal all of it here—but if you’re the one who came out this evening to play with us, and you feel that the way to pay us back is to cart away phones and vanish, we will find you. We will find you. It will only take time.

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“So, in your best interest, you have the next 24 hours to return those phones to the security post where you took them from. If you—if you come across this video and you’re the one who took those phones, you know yourself. We will find you.”

“And for everyone else who knows how to track phones, contact me in my DM. 5 million Naira is waiting for whoever can track any one of those phones. Contact me in my DM, and I will give you the information. We need to catch this guy,” he offered.

“And let me also use this opportunity to advise everyone who buys second-hand phones: If you’re going to buy a fairly used phone, make sure you take the ID card of the person selling it to you. Because if you buy any of these phones and we track the phone to you, you’d better produce the person who sold it to you. Please, we need your cooperation. God bless you,” the comedian concluded.