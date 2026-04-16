The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) has sealed four properties, including a public toilet and a mechanic workshop across Ikotun and Ajah, for deliberately discharging untreated wastewater into public spaces. The development was confirmed in a Thursday statement shared on X by the Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of Environment…...

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) has sealed four properties, including a public toilet and a mechanic workshop across Ikotun and Ajah, for deliberately discharging untreated wastewater into public spaces.

The development was confirmed in a Thursday statement shared on X by the Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to the statement, the enforcement action carried out on Wednesday and Thursday targeted two residential properties at 13 Oritola Street and 1 Temitope Street, Pipeline, Ikotun, as well as a public toilet and a mechanic workshop along Badore Road in Ajah.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), on Wednesday, 15th April, 2026, sealed off two properties at 13, Oritola Street and 1, Temitope Street, Pipeline, Ikotun, following several public complaints, warnings, and verified situation on investigation.

“The present situation, which remains unabated, showed that the properties were deliberately releasing untreated wastewater into the Environment through pipes onto the roads, thereby constituting a public nuisance.”

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The statement added, “This morning, the agency also sealed off a public toilet and a mechanic workshop along Badore Road, Ajah, over indiscriminate discharge of wastewater into the public drain and the environment.”

The Lagos State Government urges residents and property managers to adhere strictly to proper wastewater management practices.

The State further warns that Individuals or organisations found contravening environmental regulations will be meted out with appropriate sanctions and possible prosecution in accordance with the enabling laws.