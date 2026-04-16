South African opposition politician and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm and discharging it in public. The sentence was delivered on Thursday at the East London Magistrate’s Court by Magistrate Twanet…...

South African opposition politician and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm and discharging it in public.

The sentence was delivered on Thursday at the East London Magistrate’s Court by Magistrate Twanet Olivier, with Malema appearing composed and showing little reaction as the judgment was read.

His legal team immediately filed an appeal in an effort to halt his imprisonment, setting the stage for a prolonged legal battle that could ultimately reach South Africa’s Constitutional Court.

The conviction stems from a 2018 incident during the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations in the Eastern Cape, where Malema was captured in a video firing a semi-automatic rifle into the air before a crowd.

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He was later convicted last October on five charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, reckless endangerment, and discharging a weapon in a public space.

During proceedings, Malema maintained that the weapon did not belong to him and argued that his actions were meant to energise supporters at the political gathering.

However, the court rejected that explanation at sentencing. Magistrate Olivier stated that “it wasn’t… an impulsive act. It was the event of the evening”.

In her ruling, she handed down multiple penalties, saying: “In respect of count 1 you are sentenced to a period of 5 years imprisonment, in respect of count two you are sentenced to a period of 2 years imprisonment, in respect of count 3 you are sentenced to R20,000 or to undergo six months imprisonment,” Olivier ruled.

Beyond the immediate prison term, the judgment carries wider political implications, as the conviction could disqualify Malema from serving as a member of parliament, depending on the outcome of his appeal process.

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Following his conviction last year, Malema addressed supporters outside the court in East London, framing his legal troubles as part of a broader political struggle, declaring that “going to prison or death is a badge of honour”.

He added: “We cannot be scared of prison [or] to die for the revolution. Whatever they want to do, they must know we will never retreat,”

Malema has since vowed to escalate the matter to the Constitutional Court (South Africa’s highest court), insisting he will pursue every available legal avenue to overturn the ruling.