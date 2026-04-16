The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced its full readiness for the conduct of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with over 2.2 million candidates expected to participate across the country. The examination is scheduled to hold from April 16 to April 22, 2026, across 966 accredited…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced its full readiness for the conduct of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with over 2.2 million candidates expected to participate across the country.

The examination is scheduled to hold from April 16 to April 22, 2026, across 966 accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

JAMB in a press release, said the preparations were concluded after a final assessment of its examination logistics, including the removal of 23 CBT centres that failed to meet required standards during the recently concluded Mock-UTME exercise.

Candidates have been directed to print their examination notification slips via the Board’s official website, noting that the document contains key details such as examination date, time, venue, and instructions required for biometric verification and smooth participation.

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The Board also urged candidates to familiarise themselves with their assigned centres ahead of their scheduled papers to avoid last-minute logistical challenges.

Reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity, JAMB stated that special arrangements have been made for candidates living with disabilities under the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG), chaired by former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Peter Okebukola.

On examination integrity, the Board warned against malpractice, stressing a zero-tolerance policy for misconduct, including the use of prohibited items or any form of cheating during the exercise. It added that offenders would face strict sanctions in line with existing laws.

To further strengthen credibility, JAMB disclosed that enhanced security protocols and advanced technological systems have been deployed to detect and prevent examination malpractice across all centres.

The Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, also charged examination officials to maintain professionalism and discipline, noting that the success of the UTME largely depends on their conduct and commitment.

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Speaking during a virtual final briefing for technical officers, Oloyede commended staff, ad-hoc personnel, and service providers for their performance during the Mock-UTME, while urging them to intensify efforts for the main examination.

He further disclosed that 11 technical officers had been delisted over poor performance, adding that further disciplinary actions may follow based on ongoing investigations.

The Registrar also announced that outstanding personnel would be rewarded based on efficiency, accuracy, and timely delivery of assigned responsibilities, describing the initiative as part of efforts to promote accountability and excellence.

JAMB further noted that candidates flagged due to verification challenges would be rescheduled to sit the examination at approved centres.

The Director of Information Technology Services, Mrs. Fumilola B. Usman, in her remarks, stressed the importance of teamwork and effective communication among all examination officials, stating that seamless coordination remains critical to the success of the exercise.

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The Board reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a credible, transparent and inclusive examination process in line with international best practices.