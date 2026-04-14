The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed circulating reports alleging insecurity threats at certain examination centres in a North Central state ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), describing the claims as unfounded and without basis. The examination, organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), is…...

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed circulating reports alleging insecurity threats at certain examination centres in a North Central state ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), describing the claims as unfounded and without basis.

The examination, organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), is scheduled to commence on April 16, 2026.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, on Tuesday, April 14, the Force said it was aware of the rumours but stressed that while it does not act on unverified information, it has taken note of public concerns regarding the safety of candidates, particularly as it relates to the education and future of Nigerian students.

Placid, said proactive security measures have already been activated nationwide to ensure a safe examination environment.

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According to him, “extra security has been deployed at examination centres nationwide, both overtly and covertly, to prevent any untoward incidents,” adding that the measures include routine patrols, perimeter surveillance, and rapid response teams positioned at strategic locations.

He further disclosed that the police are working in close collaboration with other security agencies to monitor and respond to any potential threats, warning that any individual or group attempting to disrupt the exercise would be swiftly identified and brought to justice.

The Police also assured candidates, parents, and the general public that adequate arrangements have been put in place to guarantee a safe and conducive environment for the examinations.

Candidates were advised to arrive early at their designated centres, comply with examination rules, and promptly report any suspicious movement or activity to security personnel on site.

The Force urged members of the public to disregard unverified information circulating on social media, encouraging reliance only on official communications from JAMB and the Nigeria Police Force.

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Reaffirming its commitment to national peace and security, the Force said it remains dedicated to ensuring smooth conduct of all national assignments, including the forthcoming examinations, while calling for continued cooperation from stakeholders and sister security agencies.