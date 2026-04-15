Former Directors-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have commended Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu for his contributions to youth mentorship through the scheme. A former NYSC Director-General, Reverend Peter Okuromade, has called for a moral rebirth among Corps Members, noting that they are being groomed for future leadership roles…...

Former Directors-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have commended Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu for his contributions to youth mentorship through the scheme.

A former NYSC Director-General, Reverend Peter Okuromade, has called for a moral rebirth among Corps Members, noting that they are being groomed for future leadership roles in the country.

This was contained in a Wednesday statement signed by Caroline Embu, the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations. Okuromade made the remarks while receiving the current Director-General of the scheme, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, at his residence in Abuja.

He emphasised the need for the younger generation to be exposed to the ideals of responsible citizenship, particularly during orientation camp activities.

Okuromade, who served as NYSC DG between January and March 2002, praised Nafiu’s leadership qualities since assuming office and commended his commitment to staff and Corps members’ welfare.

In a related development, another former Director-General of the scheme, Major General Suleiman Kazaure, also lauded the NYSC’s contributions to national unity, development, job creation, youth mentorship, and empowerment. He made the remarks during a similar visit by Brigadier General Nafiu to his Abuja residence.

Kazaure, who led the scheme from April 2016 to October 2019, urged Nafiu to strengthen collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure the security of Corps Members and officials serving as ad hoc staff before, during, and after the 2027 general elections.

He assured his guest that he is ready to offer his support in the way of advice if the need arises.

“You are doing very well, keep it up. I am proud of you”, Kazaure said.

Earlier, General Nafiu had hailed the efforts of the former NYSC Chief Executives for their contributions to the tremendous achievements the Scheme had recorded during their tenures of office, and pledged to continue to build on their legacies.