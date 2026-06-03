Seven students of Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, in Zamfara State, have been abducted by suspected bandits on Tuesday night...

Seven students of Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, in Zamfara State, have been abducted by suspected bandits on Tuesday night

Though one of the students escaped while on their way to the bush.

The incident occurred at the students residence, an off campus accomodation located in the outskirts of Low-Cost area in Kaura Namoda town.

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The Chairman of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Mannir Haidara Kaura, confirmed the incident to newsmen, stating that security agencies had launched operations to secure the safe return of the abducted students.

The Zamfara State Police Command through its spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar when contacted confirmed the abduction, but says security operatives have intensified efforts to rescue the victims unhurt.

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DSP Yazid also confirmed that one of the victims escaped, while efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining six students unhurt

He adds that security at the school has been beefed up to build the confidence of students in hostel and surrounding areas

Operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), in collaboration with troops of Operation Fansan Yamma according to the police Image maker had since launched a coordinated rescue operation.

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This incident is coming when schools in Oyo State were shutdown indefinitely following the kidnap of several pupils and school staff in a coordinated attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.