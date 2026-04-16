The Ondo State Police Command has foiled a planned bomb attack in Akure, arresting six suspects and recovering materials suspected to be components for improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday, describing the operation as a major breakthrough in the…...

The Ondo State Police Command has foiled a planned bomb attack in Akure, arresting six suspects and recovering materials suspected to be components for improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday, describing the operation as a major breakthrough in the Command’s ongoing efforts to combat emerging security threats across the state.

He said the arrests were made on April 15, 2026, following credible intelligence on the activities of a suspected criminal syndicate operating within and beyond Ondo State.

Acting swiftly, police operatives were deployed to a location in Akure, where the suspects were apprehended before they could carry out the planned attack.

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A subsequent search of the scene and the suspects’ apartment in the Oke-Odu area led to the recovery of several items, including 217 bottles, a bag of sugar, charms, 17 mobile phones, ₦187,000 cash, two laptops, eight slings, a knife, an external hard drive, identity cards, a National Identity Number (NIN) card, and two motorcycles.

Police said preliminary findings indicate that some of the recovered materials were intended for the fabrication of explosive devices, while others were linked to coordinated criminal operations.

Investigators also recovered a document detailing potential target locations, suggesting a well-planned attack that could have resulted in significant casualties and damage to property.

Mr. Lawal noted that early investigations suggest the group was actively involved in assembling IEDs allegedly targeted at government infrastructure, with indications that their network may extend beyond Akure.

He warned landlords and property managers to conduct proper background checks on tenants to prevent criminals from using residential buildings as operational bases.

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The suspects remain in custody, while investigations continue to uncover possible collaborators and sponsors. They are expected to be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.