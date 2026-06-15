President Bola Tinubu has congratulated renowned playwright, poet, novelist and scholar, Femi Osofisan, on his 80th birthday, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished intellectuals whose works have consistently championed social justice and national rebirth. In a statement he personally signed Monday, June 15, the President lauded Osofisan’s enduring…...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated renowned playwright, poet, novelist and scholar, Femi Osofisan, on his 80th birthday, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished intellectuals whose works have consistently championed social justice and national rebirth.

In a statement he personally signed Monday, June 15, the President lauded Osofisan’s enduring contributions to literature, theatre arts and academia, noting that the emeritus professor has devoted his life to addressing societal challenges through his creative works.

Tinubu said Osofisan exemplifies the rare combination of talent, dedication and service, adding that the celebrated writer has enriched Nigeria’s cultural and intellectual landscape through decades of scholarship and artistic excellence.

“Few men live in the full expression of the abundance of their talents. Professor Babafemi Adeyemi Osofisan is one of those incredibly brilliant individuals who have blessed our world with their creativity,” the President said.

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The President highlighted Osofisan’s distinguished career as a playwright, poet, novelist, teacher, scholar and newspaper columnist, noting that his works have consistently called for moral reawakening and social transformation.

Tinubu recalled that Osofisan, a native of Erunwon in Ogun State, attended Government College, Ibadan, before studying French at the University of Ibadan and later pursuing graduate studies at the Sorbonne in Paris.

He also acknowledged the literary icon’s long academic career at the University of Ibadan, where he rose through the ranks and retired as a professor, as well as his international recognition, including the prestigious Thalia Prize awarded to him in 2016 for his contributions to theatre arts.

“I warmly congratulate this literary colossus as he turns 80 on June 16. His life and accomplishments are a demonstration of service, dedication, and hard work,” Tinubu stated.

The President further commended Osofisan’s “enormous contributions to scholarship and the theatre arts” and his “consistent advocacy for a national rebirth,” describing him as “one of our nation’s finest minds.”

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Tinubu joined the playwright’s family, friends and members of the literary community in celebrating the milestone and prayed for continued good health and wisdom for the elder statesman.

“As Professor Osofisan celebrates this milestone, I join his family, friends, and the literary community in wishing him excellent health and praying that his fount of wisdom continues to flourish,” the President added.