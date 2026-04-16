The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the final phase of liquidating 89 defunct Microfinance Banks (MFBs) and Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) nationwide after their takeover by new operators under its resolution framework. The Corporation said the action follows the revocation of licences by the Central Bank of Nigeria…...

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the final phase of liquidating 89 defunct Microfinance Banks (MFBs) and Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) nationwide after their takeover by new operators under its resolution framework.

The Corporation said the action follows the revocation of licences by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in May 2023, which affected 179 microfinance banks and four primary mortgage banks.

Hawwua Gambo, Head of Communication and Public Affairs at NDIC, explained in a statement on Wednesday that under the Purchase and Assumption (P&A) model, 89 new institutions were licensed to assume the assets and liabilities of the failed banks. She noted that the acquiring institutions have since commenced operations under new identities.

Gambo said the transition enabled the new institutions to assume control of the assets and liabilities of the defunct banks, with operations already ongoing under new identities.

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With the operational handover completed, the NDIC said it is now proceeding to formally wind up the old entities. As part of this process, the Corporation, acting as liquidator, will approach various divisions of the Federal High Court to secure orders for their dissolution and to be discharged from its responsibilities.

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A state-by-state breakdown indicates that Lagos recorded the highest number of affected institutions, with 27 banks undergoing the winding-down process. Osun followed with seven, while Anambra had six. The Federal Capital Territory accounted for five, and Akwa Ibom, Ogun, and Adamawa recorded four each.

Oyo, Kaduna, Edo, and Niger had three institutions each, while Benue, Delta, Imo, and Ondo recorded two apiece. Other states, including Abia, Ekiti, Enugu, Rivers, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kano, Kwara, Jigawa, and Katsina, had one institution each affected.

Among them are Mouau Vasmucs Microfinance Bank, Eduek Microfinance Bank, Ini Microfinance Bank, and Nsehe Microfinance Bank. Others include Zawadi Microfinance Bank, Akpo Microfinance Bank, Anya Microfinance Bank, Awka Microfinance Bank, and Enugwu-Ukwu Microfinance Bank.

The list also features Isi-Aku Microfinance Bank, Obosi Microfinance Bank, Cub Microfinance Bank, Umejei Microfinance Bank, ABC Microfinance Bank, Ehor Microfinance Bank, and Esan Microfinance Bank. Amoye Microfinance Bank, Goldenfunds Microfinance Bank, Evangel Microfinance Bank, Greenland Microfinance Bank, and Arise Microfinance Bank are also affected.

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In addition, Banccorp Microfinance Bank, Bishopgate Microfinance Bank, Bridgeway Microfinance Bank, and Briyth Covenant Microfinance Bank are on the list. Credit Afrique Microfinance Bank, Echo Microfinance Bank, Eyowo Microfinance Bank, and Fiyinfolu Microfinance Bank are also included.

Other affected lenders are Hackman Microfinance Bank, Halmond Microfinance Bank, Manna Microfinance Bank, Manny Microfinance Bank, and Mayfair Microfinance Bank. Mercury Microfinance Bank, Moneywise Microfinance Bank, Network Microfinance Bank, Nuture Microfinance Bank, Onyx Microfinance Bank, and Oros Capital Microfinance Bank are also listed.

The list further includes Peniel Microfinance Bank, Primera Microfinance Bank, Purple Money Microfinance Bank, Stallion Microfinance Bank, Sunrise Microfinance Bank, Surbpolitan Microfinance Bank, Verdant-Capital Microfinance Bank, and Zikado Microfinance Bank.

Also affected are Aiyepe Microfinance Bank, Interland Microfinance Bank, Star Microfinance Bank, Zigate Microfinance Bank, Fasilidapo Microfinance Bank, and Newage Microfinance Bank. Boluwaduro Microfinance Bank, Iba Microfinance Bank, Idese Microfinance Bank, Ola Microfinance Bank, Olofin Microfinance Bank, and Olofin-Owena Microfinance Bank are included.

Osogbo Microfinance Bank, Firstindex Microfinance Bank, Joint Farmers Microfinance Bank, Ologbon Microfinance Bank, and Iwoama Microfinance Bank also made the list. Adamawa Homes & Savings, Mautech Microfinance Bank, Michika Microfinance Bank, Biyama Microfinance Bank, and Musharaka Microfinance Bank are affected as well.

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The remaining institutions include Dangizhi Microfinance Bank, Edumana Microfinance Bank, Mainsail Microfinance Bank, Ally Microfinance Bank, and Business Support Microfinance Bank. Daniels Global Microfinance Bank, First Multiple Microfinance Bank, Grassroots Microfinance Bank, Bluewhales Microfinance Bank, and Josad Microfinance Bank are also listed.

Others are BIPC Microfinance Bank, Jamis Microfinance Bank, Narict Microfinance Bank, Fahimta Microfinance Bank, Mabinas Microfinance Bank, New World Microfinance Bank, Northbridge Microfinance Bank, Omu-Aran Microfinance Bank, and Cherish Microfinance Bank.

The Corporation stated that the exercise is designed to conclude the resolution process, noting that “the exercise aims to bring closure to the resolution process while ensuring depositors’ interests remain protected, and the financial system remains stable.”

It added that the P&A arrangement has ensured uninterrupted access to banking services in the affected communities, as acquiring institutions have fully taken over the operations of the defunct banks.