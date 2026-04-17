The Media Career Development Network (MCDN), in partnership with the United States Consulate General in Lagos, has concluded its sixth journalism clinic with a focus on technology reporting, urging journalists to simplify complex digital issues for public understanding. The training, held on Thursday, April 16, marked the final session in…...

The Media Career Development Network (MCDN), in partnership with the United States Consulate General in Lagos, has concluded its sixth journalism clinic with a focus on technology reporting, urging journalists to simplify complex digital issues for public understanding.

The training, held on Thursday, April 16, marked the final session in the current series and brought together emerging journalists to build capacity in covering Nigeria’s rapidly evolving tech ecosystem.

The session was facilitated by David Adeleke, founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Communique.

Adeleke while addressing the room said: “We say technology is in everything, it doesn’t show in how we report it. We don’t actually talk enough about how it affect everyday people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking at the event, MCDN Executive Director, Lekan Otufodunrin, said the clinic reflects a growing commitment to strengthening journalism practice in Nigeria, particularly in specialised areas.

He noted that the programme, which began in April 2025, had covered key areas including investigative journalism, media law and ethics, multimedia reporting, development reporting, and business journalism.

“Virtually every aspect of our lives is now tech driven, and we need to help our audience understand all they need to know about the various ecological development they have to live with,” he said.

Otufodunrin added that the initiative was designed not only to train participants but also to integrate technology reporting across different journalism beats.

“Don’t be worried if you are not a tech journalist. One of the things we want to achieve today is to be able to mainstream tech reporting into our various beats,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further assured participants of continued mentorship and access to a network of past trainees, despite the formal conclusion of the current clinic series.

On his part, the U.S. Consul General in Lagos, Rick Swart, described technology reporting as “uncharted land,” stressing the critical role journalists play in helping audiences navigate its impact.

“Your responsibility is to help your audience find the contours of what the important parts are of this… technology that’s affecting people’s lives in so many ways that they don’t even know yet,” he said.

Swart highlighted the growing influence of technology globally and in Nigeria, noting that investments in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure are shaping economies and governance.

“Technology is no longer a niche… it is central to economic growth, governance and daily life,” he said, adding that U.S. venture capital accounts for over 60 per cent of startup funding in Nigeria, while more than 80 per cent of Nigerian tech startups are incorporated in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also pointed to ongoing collaborations between both countries in areas such as fintech, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure, alongside training programmes and innovation hubs aimed at supporting young Nigerians.

Urging participants to embrace the challenge of tech reporting, Swart said journalists must bridge the knowledge gap for their audiences.

“Do not be intimidated by any technical jargon… your responsibility is to your audience and to translate complexity into clarity,” he said.