Nigerian chess advocate and master Tunde Onakoya is set to compete on one of the sport’s biggest stages after securing a place in the WR Chess team for the World Team Rapid and Blitz Championship scheduled for June in Hong Kong. The announcement marks a significant career milestone for the…...

Nigerian chess advocate and master Tunde Onakoya is set to compete on one of the sport’s biggest stages after securing a place in the WR Chess team for the World Team Rapid and Blitz Championship scheduled for June in Hong Kong.

The announcement marks a significant career milestone for the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, who continues to bridge grassroots advocacy with elite competition on the global chess circuit.

Confirming his selection in a post via his X handle, Onakoya expressed excitement about lining up alongside some of the game’s biggest names, including Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

“Proud to announce that I’ll be representing the @wr_chess team at the World Team Rapid and Blitz Championship in Hong Kong in June. I’ll be playing alongside my personal legends @vishy64theking @akanemsko488 @WadimRosenstein and some of the top players in the world,” he wrote.

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The World Team Rapid and Blitz Championship is regarded as one of the premier events on the international chess calendar, bringing together elite grandmasters in mixed-team formats for high-speed contests.

Founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya’s inclusion in the WR Chess squad underscores his rising global recognition garnered through his community work and record-setting marathon chess sessions aimed at empowering underserved children.