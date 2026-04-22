Afrobeats star and former member of music duo, P-Square, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has dismissed suggestions that a woman influenced the renewed rift within the Okoye family. In a series of posts via his official X handle on Wednesday, Peter PSquare stated that the dispute started before…...

Afrobeats star and former member of music duo, P-Square, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has dismissed suggestions that a woman influenced the renewed rift within the Okoye family.

In a series of posts via his official X handle on Wednesday, Peter PSquare stated that the dispute started before they got married, insisting that it is rooted in a 20-year-long disagreement over loyalty, trust and management of their music empire.

The Afrobeat star clarified following growing public narrative linking women to the duo’s rift, stating, “No woman directed or advised anyone to steal from what I worked for over the years.”

Mr P wrote, “Before you drag any woman” into this! No woman directed or advised anyone to steal from what I worked for over the years. Stop pushing that narrative to suit your agenda. None of us were even married 20-something years ago when this whole betrayal and stealing started! I said what I said.

“We were not ‘blood’ when they were stealing from me. We were not “blood” when they were creating false narratives about me.”

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He added that setting boundaries became necessary for his mental health, saying, “Even if my parents were alive and supported this kind of betrayal, I’d still choose to step back, cut them off and protect my peace. Boundaries are necessary! Blood isn’t thicker than my peace of mind.”his

Mr P further disclosed that investigations revealed the alleged betrayal and theft had been going on for over 20 years, stressing that the matter is still before the court.

He further urged members of the public to desist from “pushing narratives to suit their agenda,” insisting that he will come back stronger.

He said, “Now that I’ve uncovered the betrayal that has been going on for over 20 years plus, suddenly we’re blood? No… it doesn’t work like that. We are still in court! Forgiveness doesn’t mean Accessibility. Again! Una go dey alright.

“Yes, it’s painful. And yes, it’s my loss. But no one should keep reminding me that I was betrayed and used by my own blood for over 20 years +. They can laugh at me now! But I’ll come out stronger.”

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TVC News previously reported that Singer Mr P formally announced a change to his birthday celebration date, stating that he will no longer mark it on November 18.

The artiste disclosed this in a message shared via X on Monday, April 20, addressed to family, friends and fans, where he declared that the long-observed date would no longer be recognised for celebrations.

He clarified that he would not be accepting birthday wishes or gifts on November 18, noting that his celebration will now be held on November 30, a decision he described as personal.