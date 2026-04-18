The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of results for candidates who sat the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Thursday, with access currently limited to SMS-based checking. In a statement issued on Saturday by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, the Board confirmed that…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of results for candidates who sat the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Thursday, with access currently limited to SMS-based checking.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, the Board confirmed that candidates can now view their scores.

“To check their results, candidates should send UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration.

“At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available,” the statement read.

JAMB also issued a strong warning against the manipulation or falsification of results, stressing that such acts constitute criminal offences.

“Candidates are strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents. Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence,” Benjamin said.

The Board disclosed that it has already taken enforcement action, revealing that suspects have been arrested over alleged result falsification.

“The Board treats such misconduct with the utmost gravity. Currently, two candidates and one parent are in custody for engaging in result falsification using AI and other electronic means. Any candidate found culpable will face the full consequences of the law,” the statement added.

JAMB noted that the examination is still ongoing nationwide and assured that more results will be released as they become available.