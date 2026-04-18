Veteran Nollywood actor and comedian, Bolaji Amusan, has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). The actor, popularly known as Mr Latin, announced the achievement on Saturday, expressing gratitude after completing the programme through the university’s flexible learning…...

Veteran Nollywood actor and comedian, Bolaji Amusan, has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The actor, popularly known as Mr Latin, announced the achievement on Saturday, expressing gratitude after completing the programme through the university’s flexible learning system.

“Today, I am proud to be conferred with a BSc in Peace & Conflict Resolution. Done and dusted! To God be all the glory,” he wrote.

Amusan, who currently serves as president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, has spent over three decades in the Yoruba film industry, featuring in and producing numerous movies.

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The National Open University of Nigeria operates a distance-learning model that enables working professionals to pursue academic qualifications while maintaining their careers.