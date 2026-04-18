The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the first batch of results for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with candidates currently limited to checking their scores via SMS. In a statement issued on Friday, the board’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the printing of official result slips…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the first batch of results for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with candidates currently limited to checking their scores via SMS.

In a statement issued on Friday, the board’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the printing of official result slips has not yet been enabled and will be made available at a later date.

According to the board, candidates who sat for the examination on Thursday, April 16, can only access their scores for now using the approved SMS channels.

JAMB also warned candidates against falsifying or manipulating their results, stressing that altering official score notifications is a criminal offence.

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“Candidates are strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents. Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence,” Benjamin said.

The examination, which began on April 16, is expected to run until April 22 at centres across the country.

JAMB advised candidates to use only its official platforms to access their results and avoid falling victim to fraud.

It also noted that once result slip printing is activated, candidates will be required to log into the board’s portal, complete payment, and download their slips for official use in admission processes.

How to Check Your Score via SMS

Ensure you have at least ₦50 airtime on the phone number linked to your registration

Send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019

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Receive your score via SMS

How to Print Your Result Slip

Visit efacility.jamb.gov.ng

Log in with your registered email address and password

Click on “Print Result Slip” on your dashboard

Select “Continue with Payment” and pay the ₦1,500 fee

Choose 2026 as the exam year and enter your registration number

Download and print your result slip

Important Tips

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Candidates are urged to use only JAMB’s official platforms to avoid scams, keep multiple printed copies of their result slips for admission processes, and utilise the “Forgot Password” option or visit a JAMB office if they encounter login issues