The Federal Government has unveiled a revised list of prohibited imports, reinforcing its push to protect local industries and conserve foreign exchange. The updated directive, issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance and dated April 1, 2026, outlines seventeen categories of goods now barred from entry through all ports, with…...

The Federal Government has unveiled a revised list of prohibited imports, reinforcing its push to protect local industries and conserve foreign exchange.

The updated directive, issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance and dated April 1, 2026, outlines seventeen categories of goods now barred from entry through all ports, with wide-ranging implications for importers, clearing agents, and consumers.

A major highlight of the policy is the sweeping restriction on pharmaceutical products.

Under HS Codes 3003.10.00.00 to 3004.90.90.00, the government has banned the importation of several commonly used drugs, including paracetamol, metronidazole, cotrimoxazole, and chloroquine.

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Also affected are multivitamins, aspirin, folic acid, and ointments such as penicillin and gentamycin, effectively shifting the burden of supply for these essential medicines to local manufacturers.

The importation of pharmaceutical waste under HS Code 3006.92.00.00 remains prohibited.

The agriculture and food sectors are similarly impacted, as authorities maintain restrictions on poultry products, including frozen chicken, alongside pork, beef, and eggs.

However, hatching eggs for research and breeding purposes are exempted.

Refined vegetable oils packaged in five litres or less such as soya-bean, palm, and sunflower oil are also banned, although crude oils and certain industrial fats are still permitted for manufacturing use.

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In the consumer goods segment, the government has sustained prohibitions on items such as packaged sugar and flavoured sucrose.

Cocoa derivatives, including cocoa butter, powder, and cakes, as well as chocolate in bulk blocks exceeding two kilograms, are equally restricted.

Household staples like tomato paste, retail-packaged tomatoes, and bottled mineral or aerated water are now limited to domestic production.

The hygiene sector faces tighter controls, with soaps and detergents for retail sale barred under HS Codes 3401.11.10.00 to 3402.90.00.00.

The policy also extends to everyday items such as ballpoint pens and refills, though pen tips are exempted.

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In the industrial space, bagged cement remains prohibited, alongside NPK 15:15:15 fertilisers and related products.

Restrictions also continue on packaging materials, including corrugated paper and cartons, as well as certain glass bottles and steel products like wide corrugated sheets.

With the Nigeria Customs Service set to enforce the updated regulations, businesses are expected to adjust their import strategies to comply or risk seizures and sanctions.