The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has announced a temporary suspension of its planned nationwide shutdown of flight operations following intervention by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo. The decision was reached after an emergency meeting of the association’s Executive Council and Board of Trustees, where members…...

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has announced a temporary suspension of its planned nationwide shutdown of flight operations following intervention by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The decision was reached after an emergency meeting of the association’s Executive Council and Board of Trustees, where members agreed to halt the action earlier scheduled to commence on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The suspension, according to AON, was influenced by an appeal from the minister, who acknowledged the operational challenges faced by airlines, particularly amid the ongoing Jet A1 fuel crisis.

“I wish to commend the resilience, professionalism, and steadfast commitment of your member in sustaining air transport services under evidently difficult conditions,” Keyamo said in his appeal.

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He added that the concerns raised by operators had received the attention of the Federal Government, assuring that steps would be taken to address the issues.

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The association, however, described its decision as conditional, noting that the suspension of the shutdown would remain in place pending the outcome of a meeting convened by the minister for April 22, 2026.

According to AON, the meeting is expected to provide a platform for dialogue aimed at resolving the dispute and finding a lasting solution to the rising cost of aviation fuel.

As part of the conditions for suspending the action, the association urged the minister to direct relevant government agencies and service providers to avoid actions that could further strain airline operations.

It specifically called for an end to what it described as undue harassment of operators and the practice of demanding upfront payments for services.

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The association reaffirmed its willingness to cooperate with the Federal Government, stating that it would await the outcome of the scheduled meeting before deciding on its next course of action.