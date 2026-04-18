Antoine Semenyo has revealed that his decision to represent Ghana at international level came without hesitation, despite being eligible to play for England and France. The 26-year-old forward, who plays for Manchester City, said the opportunity to feature for the Black Stars made the choice straightforward. Semenyo, who officially committed…...

Antoine Semenyo has revealed that his decision to represent Ghana at international level came without hesitation, despite being eligible to play for England and France.

The 26-year-old forward, who plays for Manchester City, said the opportunity to feature for the Black Stars made the choice straightforward.

Semenyo, who officially committed to Ghana in 2022, explained that he did not seriously consider other national teams before making his decision.

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“I was 20, 21 when Ghana came calling. I couldn’t say no to playing for the first team, so it was an easy choice,” Semenyo explained.

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“No, it was never a hard decision. I wasn’t even in England’s top ranking like that anyway.”

The forward added that the prospect of immediate involvement with Ghana’s senior team played a key role in his commitment, reinforcing his connection to the country.