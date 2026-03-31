With just over 70 days to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ghana have dismissed head coach Otto Addo. The Ghana Football Association confirmed the decision on Tuesday, announcing the immediate termination of Addo’s contract after recent defeats in international friendlies. “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have parted ways with the…...

With just over 70 days to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ghana have dismissed head coach Otto Addo.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the decision on Tuesday, announcing the immediate termination of Addo’s contract after recent defeats in international friendlies.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo effective immediately,” the association said in a statement.

The move comes on the back of a 2–1 loss to Germany in Stuttgart, just days after a heavy 5–1 defeat in Austria, results that appear to have sealed the coach’s fate despite the proximity of the global tournament.

Addo, 50, had only returned for a second spell in March 2024 but struggled to steady the team. Under his watch, Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite boasting top talents like Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus.

Across both stints, the former Borussia Dortmund player managed 8 wins and 9 defeats in 22 matches, a record that fell short of expectations for a nation with Ghana’s pedigree.

His earlier tenure included leading the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they recorded a thrilling 3–2 win over South Korea but crashed out in the group stage after losses to Portugal and Uruguay.

Now preparing for their fifth World Cup appearance, Ghana face a daunting group featuring Croatia, England and Panama, with a new coach expected to take charge just weeks before kickoff.