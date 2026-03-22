The Government of the Republic of Ghana has praised the Nigerian authorities, particularly the Department of State Services (DSS), for rescuing 44 of Ghanaian nationals from a “criminal network” that specialises in luring unsuspecting foreigners with false promises of job opportunities. In a Saturday statement signed by the Ghanaian Ministry…...

The Government of the Republic of Ghana has praised the Nigerian authorities, particularly the Department of State Services (DSS), for rescuing 44 of Ghanaian nationals from a “criminal network” that specialises in luring unsuspecting foreigners with false promises of job opportunities.

In a Saturday statement signed by the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country said the 44 rescued victims were safely returned to Accra, the country’s capital, on Friday.

The country said the evacuation was made possible by the joint efforts of the DSS and other security agencies in Nigeria and in Ghana.

The trafficked persons, who were rescued by the DSS in Imo Ekpo, Ifuho and Ekpri Nsukara communities in Uyo and

In Ikot-Ekpene LGAs, respectively, comprised 27 males and 17 females.

They were received by an official of the Ghana High Commission, Mr Leslie Lawson, at the Department of State Security, DSS office in Uyo.

The statement by the Ghana High Commission read, “Further to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Announcement of 13 March 2026, cautioning the public against activities of ‘QNET’ and similar schemes, forty-four (44) Ghanaian nationals have been rescued from a fraudulent recruitment network in Nigeria.

“Affected individuals were lured through deceptive means, including social media and informal recruitment channels, with false promises of employment and travel opportunities. Upon arrival, they were subjected to exploitative conditions,

including restricted movement, psychological coercion, and pressure to recruit others into the scheme.

“Following a coordinated operation conducted on 16th March, 2026, by Nigerian security authorities, including the Department of State Services (DSS), in collaboration with relevant Ghanaian institutions, the victims arrived in Accra on 20th March, 2026.

“The Government of Ghana is working closely with its Nigerian counterparts and relevant stakeholders to facilitate ongoing efforts to dismantle the criminal networks involved. Steps are also being taken to ensure the protection, rehabilitation and reintegration of the victims.

“The Ministry expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for its prompt intervention and continued cooperation.

Government reiterates its strong condemnation of human trafficking and fraudulent recruitment practices and remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of Ghanaian nationals.

“The public is advised to exercise utmost caution, verify all travel and employment opportunities through official channels, and avoid engagement with unverified individuals or entities.

The statement concluded, “The Ministry reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the protection of Ghanaian citizens both at home and abroad.”